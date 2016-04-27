Germany's Merkel warns of risks from loose monetary policy

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s ultra-low interest rates could worsen problems for already weak banks in Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling for a tightening of monetary policy.

The European currency union must be strengthened in order to create conditions allowing stricter ECB rate setting, Merkel said.

Merkel added that European supervision of banks was paying off overall, but said there was still room for improvement.