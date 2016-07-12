FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Merkel says Britain's May must decide on ties with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday that Theresa May's task as British Prime Minister will be to decide on what sort of relations her country will have with the European Union after Britons' historic decision to leave the bloc.

"The task of the new Prime Minister... will be to get clarity on the question of what kind of relationship Britain wants to build with the European Union," Merkel said at a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny in Berlin.

May is due to take over as Prime Minister from David Cameron on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline Chambers)

