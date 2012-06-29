FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says ECB supervisory plans ready by year-end
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Merkel says ECB supervisory plans ready by year-end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel told German lawmakers on Friday proposals to give the European Central Bank (ECB) new supervisory powers for banks in the euro zone would be ready by the end of the year.

“It’s not going to happen in a single day and not in two weeks either. It’s a longer process, a proposal for that should be ready by the end of the year,” Merkel told the lower house Bundestag.

She was speaking after attending a two-day EU summit in Brussels which agreed the bigger role for the ECB along with other measures aimed at overcoming the euro zone debt crisis.

Merkel also urged lawmakers to back the euro zone’s permanent new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and a new fiscal compact enshrining tougher budget rules in a vote due to take place in both the Bundestag and the upper house Bundesrat on Friday evening.

“Today Germany, with the approval of the fiscal pact and the ESM by all parties in both houses of parliament, will send an important signal, a signal of unity and of determination, a signal that we are overcoming the European debt crisis in a sustainable way,” Merkel said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
