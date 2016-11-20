FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel's Bavarian allies welcome her decision to run for 4th term
#Market News
November 20, 2016 / 4:15 PM / in a year

Merkel's Bavarian allies welcome her decision to run for 4th term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative allies in Bavaria welcomed her decision on Sunday to run for a fourth term in next year’s election.

“We now want the trust of the population for another four years and therefore it is good that we have clarity,” said Horst Seehofer on his way into a meeting of his Christian Social Union (CSU) in Munich.

The CSU and Christian Democrats (CDU), which form a bloc in the German parliament, have been at odds over Merkel’s open-door migrant policy. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Louise Heavens)

