Merkel convinced monetary policy drives ECB actions

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Germany’s Angela Merkel said on Monday she was convinced by the European Central Bank’s arguments that its plan to buy the bonds of struggling euro zone states to reduce their borrowing costs was driven by monetary policy considerations.

“The German government has made it clear it believes that monetary stability issues justify the ECB’s latest decisions,” the chancellor told a news conference, addressing concerns that a taboo on the ECB funding state deficits was being broken.