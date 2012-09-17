FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says politicians must not interfere on ECB bond buying
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 10:30 AM / in 5 years

Merkel says politicians must not interfere on ECB bond buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said politicians had no business deciding how much debt the European Central Bank should buy on the secondary market as part of its plans to tackle the euro zone crisis.

“It is not for us (politicians) to set the limits (of ECB interventions)... That is the domain of the ECB,” Merkel told a news conference on Monday.

She said Germany’s contribution to the euro zone’s permanent new bailout fund, the ESM, totalling 190 billion euros, was not linked to the bond-buying programme, contradicting comments by a senior lawmaker from her ruling centre-right coalition suggesting that debt bought by the ECB was part of the total.

Merkel also said it was unlikely that a planned new pan-European bank supervisory body could be created by January 1, 2013, adding that direct ESM aid to euro zone banks could only come after the new body was functioning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.