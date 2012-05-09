Merkel says euro zone must stick to reform pledges

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel reaffirmed on Wednesday that the euro zone must stick to previously agreed reforms on budget discipline.

Merkel is facing increased calls in the crisis-stricken euro zone to ease up on tough fiscal measures that have deepened a recession in peripheral countries such as Greece and to make reviving economic growth a bigger political priority.

“We both concur that in the euro zone we must stick to the programmes and the rules that have been agreed,” Merkel told a joint news conference with Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Echoing Merkel’s tough line, Jansa said: “There is no ‘either-or’ when it comes to stability or economic growth. ... Such growth should not lead to higher public debts, which would not be good for future generations.”

Slovenia is a member of the euro zone.