FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel sees progress in overcoming Europe's crisis
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel sees progress in overcoming Europe's crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that the euro zone crisis had not yet been overcome but that first signs of success were evident, especially in countries like Ireland and Spain.

Speaking a day after being sworn in for her third term, Merkel also called for European member states to commmit to binding economic reform contracts, saying the founding flaws of the single currency union needed to be addressed urgently.

“Clearly the euro zone debt crisis is not yet overcome. One cannot emphasise this often enough. But we are seeing first successes and we are convinced it can be overcome permanently,” she said in the Bundestag chamber.

Merkel said she did not believe the necessary changes to European structures could be implemented without changes to the EU treaty. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.