Germany's Merkel says more work to do in shoring up banks

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday there was still work to be done in shoring up banks and added that Basel III regulations should be applied internationally.

She said it was important to mount a decisive international fight against tax evasion and tax havens, and added that banks without business models should be allowed to fail.

She praised the European Union commission’s proposals on winding up banks, and said these should be quickly discussed and approved.