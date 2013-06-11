FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany to tell court ECB acting to stabilise euro - Merkel
June 11, 2013

Germany to tell court ECB acting to stabilise euro - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday her government would argue to the Constitutional Court that the European Central Bank is doing what is needed to stabilise the euro and that the euro zone’s ESM bailout fund is important.

“(We will argue that) the ESM is important and that the ECB is doing what is required to stabilise the euro,” she told a German BDI industry association event.

The Karlsruhe-based court is holding a hearing into charges that the ECB’s Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law.

