FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Large majority of CDU members happy with Merkel as leader
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Large majority of CDU members happy with Merkel as leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - An overwhelming majority of conservative CDU members are happy with Angela Merkel as their party leader and want her to stand as chancellor again in the 2017 federal elections, a poll showed on Wednesday.

The Forsa poll of 1,012 CDU party members showed 82 percent were happy with Merkel’s work, while 81 percent wanted her to stay on as leader from 2017.

Popular support for Merkel’s conservatives has slipped in recent weeks over worries about an influx of refugees, while the chancellor has been criticised within her own party over how she has handled the crisis.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 12 and Oct. 15 for German magazine Stern. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.