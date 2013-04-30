Merkel says Europe must create jobs, spur investment

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint news conference with her Italian counterpart that Europe must find ways to create jobs and spur investment.

“Fiscal policy is not everything, of course. We do politics for people and people want jobs, which is why Europe has to manage to create employment and encourage investment and we have a lot of work to do in this area,” Merkel said, standing alongside Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Merkel said repeatedly that “budget consolidation and growth need not be contradictory”, but added: “The goal is not deficit or growth numbers but to get people back to work.”