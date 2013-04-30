FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says Europe must create jobs, spur investment
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Merkel says Europe must create jobs, spur investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint news conference with her Italian counterpart that Europe must find ways to create jobs and spur investment.

“Fiscal policy is not everything, of course. We do politics for people and people want jobs, which is why Europe has to manage to create employment and encourage investment and we have a lot of work to do in this area,” Merkel said, standing alongside Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta.

Merkel said repeatedly that “budget consolidation and growth need not be contradictory”, but added: “The goal is not deficit or growth numbers but to get people back to work.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.