a year ago
Germany's Merkel expects no banking crisis in Italy
#Market News
July 12, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Germany's Merkel expects no banking crisis in Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she expects no crisis in Italy resulting from the need to recapitalize some banks there.

"As for Italy, there are intensive talks of the Italian government and with European Commission, the finance ministers are talking today," she said during a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.

"I am very convinced that the questions that must be decided there will be resolved in a good way. I see no critical developments on the whole." (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

