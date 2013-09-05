FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Loose monetary policy must be adjusted gradually- Merkel
September 5, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 4 years

Loose monetary policy must be adjusted gradually- Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Relatively loose monetary policy must be adjusted step by step without causing economic disruptions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 nations on Thursday.

Merkel was speaking shortly before European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi’s regular news conference. The ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday, with markets watching for signs that a euro zone recovery could affect the bank’s policy.

German consumer price inflation was 1.5 percent in August, and 1.3 percent in the euro zone as a whole, according to preliminary figures, well below the ECB’s target for price stability of below but close to 2 percent.

