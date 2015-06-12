FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel expresses understanding for low euro zone interest rates
June 12, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel expresses understanding for low euro zone interest rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 12 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed understanding for low interest rates in the euro zone on Friday, suggesting they had supported reform efforts in countries like Spain and Portugal by preventing the euro from rising too much.

Speaking to business leaders in Berlin, Merkel said a strong euro “means that it is more difficult for (countries like Spain and Portugal) to reap the benefits of reforms”.

She added: “At the very least I’d like to ask for your understanding that central banks, like the European Central Bank, have to think about what to do if the inflation rate is so low and to ensure that we don’t end up in a deflationary cycle,” she said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin

