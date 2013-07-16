FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says will fight EU over Germany's renewable energy law
July 16, 2013 / 10:17 AM / in 4 years

Merkel says will fight EU over Germany's renewable energy law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLOGNE, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would fight in Brussels for a disputed clause within Germany’s renewable energy law that exempts energy-intensive industries from charges which other consumers must pay.

European Union regulators said on Monday they are looking into a complaint about the law by a German association representing private consumers and small- and medium-sized companies, but will only decide after August whether to open an investigation.

Merkel made her remarks during a visit to German chemicals company Bayer. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Alexandra Hudson)

