#Market News
September 17, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Merkel-Wants dialogue to solve China-Europe solar panel dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped for a political solution to a row between Europe and China over solar panels after the European Commission said it would investigate an anti-dumping complaint made against Chinese producers.

“We want a dialogue... This is not just Germany’s wish but also the European Commission’s wish. We want to solve this conflict politically,” Merkel told a news conference on Monday.

Such anti-dumping investigations take time, she added, which presented an opportunity for dialogue.

The complaint was lodged by a group of European solar companies, led by Germany’s SolarWorld.

