FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Merkel says she wants to run for 4th term as German chancellor-sources
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel says she wants to run for 4th term as German chancellor-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Angela Merkel told leading members of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) on Sunday that she wants to run for a fourth term as chancellor in next year's election, senior party sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The 62-year-old conservative is widely seen as a stabilising force in Europe amid uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a bastion of Western liberal values after the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

Leading members of the CDU are meeting in Berlin on Sunday afternoon to prepare for the party's last annual conference before September's election. Merkel is due to hold a news conference at 1800 GMT.

Merkel has already served 11 years as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.