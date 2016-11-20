FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel says wants to run for 4th term as German Chancellor
November 20, 2016 / 6:25 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel says wants to run for 4th term as German Chancellor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel confirmed on Sunday that she will seek a fourth term as German Chancellor in next year's election, ending months of speculation.

"I thought about this for an endlessly long time. The decision (to run) for a fourth term is - after 11 years in office - anything but trivial," Merkel told a news conference after a meeting of senior members of her conservative Christian Democrats.

The 62-year-old conservative is widely seen as a stabilising force in Europe amid uncertainty after Britain's vote to leave the European Union and as a bastion of Western liberal values after the election of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president.

She has already served 11 years as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
