Germany's Merkel will stand for full term in election-spokesman
April 15, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Germany's Merkel will stand for full term in election-spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel will stand for a full four-year term in the September election, her spokesman said on Monday, amid German media speculation that she might step aside in 2015 midway through a third term.

“The chancellor is naturally standing for the full legislative period,” her spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

Earlier Bild newspaper published a story saying Merkel might step down in 2015 if she were to win re-election in September. The year 2015 would mark 10 years in power for Merkel and she would be 60 in 2015.

The newspaper, citing a new book by a Bild journalist, published quotes from Merkel telling sources that she considers “10 years to be the maximum time” someone should stay on as chancellor or state premier.

