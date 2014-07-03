FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German parliament approves 8.50 euro national minimum wage
July 3, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

German parliament approves 8.50 euro national minimum wage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s lower house of parliament approved on Thursday the introduction of a nationwide minimum wage of 8.50 euros per hour, one of the flagship reforms of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition partner, the centre-left Social Democrats.

Of the 601 votes cast, 535 voted in favour of the law, 5 lawmakers voted against it and 61 abstained, according to a deputy leader of the Bundestag. The reform still needs to get approval from the Bundesrat upper house to become law. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)

