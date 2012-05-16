FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

German minister to step down after vote setback-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German Environment Minister Norbert Roettgen, who took the blame for a historic defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservatives in a major regional election on Sunday, is to step down, official sources said on Wednesday.

Merkel was expected to make the announcement in a statement to the media scheduled for 4.30 pm (1430 GMT).

Roettgen, 46, was a Merkel protege and deputy chairman of her Christian Democrats (CDU) who had been seen as a potential successor to the chancellor.

He quit his party posts after taking responsibility for the CDU’s worst ever election result in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, on Sunday where he stood for state premier. The opposition Social Democrats (SPD) scored a resounding victory and retain power with their Green allies.

