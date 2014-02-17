FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel's conservatives replace farm minister who quit over leak
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

Merkel's conservatives replace farm minister who quit over leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s Bavarian allies on Monday chose defence expert Christian Schmidt to replace the agriculture minister who quit the German chancellor’s cabinet after leaking information about a lawmaker being investigated for possessing child pornography.

Schmidt comes from the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party to Merkel’s Christian Democrats, as does Hans-Peter Friedrich, who was forced to resign last Friday for leaking information to the SPD when he was interior minister.

German head of state Joachim Gauck will swear in the new minister later on Monday, the president’s office said.

Schmidt, 56, was a deputy defence minister from 2005 to the end of last year, when he was named deputy development minister in the new coalition government between the conservatives and the Social Democrats (SPD).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.