German minister resigns over handling of child porn case
February 14, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

German minister resigns over handling of child porn case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s agriculture minister resigned on Friday amid accusations he leaked confidential information about a fellow lawmaker suspected of possessing child pornography, dealing a blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel and her two-month old government.

“I offered my resignation as agriculture minister to the chancellor today,” Hans-Peter Friedrich told a news conference.

The conservative member of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) said the pressure had grown too much for him to stay in office. He said he remained convinced that he had acted appropriately.

“To you, ladies and gentlemen, I say ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ -- I’ll be back.”

Merkel is due to give a statement at 5:30 p.m. (1630 GMT)

