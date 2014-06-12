FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French competition regulator believes EU will approve German mobile consolidation
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 12, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

French competition regulator believes EU will approve German mobile consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - France’s top competition regulator Bruno Lasserre said on Thursday that he believed the European Commission will approve a pending deal for Telefonica to buy smaller rival KPN in Germany.

Europe’s telecom sector is eagerly waiting for the EU decision, which is expected by July 10, because the policy it sets is seen by executives and investors as potentially spurring further consolidation in the region.

“I am making the bet that the commission will give the green light to consolidation in Germany with remedies,” said Lasserre at a telecoms conference held by newspaper Les Echos.

Lasserre added that the remedies being weighed would aim to protect competition by requiring Telefonica to reserve capacity on its network for virtual network operators. (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.