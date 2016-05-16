FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German orchestra, together with amateurs, holds Berlin mall concert
May 16, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

German orchestra, together with amateurs, holds Berlin mall concert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - Members of the German Symphonic Orchestra performed a spontaneous concert along with more than 900 amateur musicians at a Berlin mall on Monday, entertaining hundreds of spectators.

Led by American conductor Kent Nagano, the “Symphonic Mob” performance treated passersby to works by the likes of Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner, winning rave applause.

Singers as well as musicians of all ages took part, filling the ground floor of the mall. (Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)

