Bayerngas says still seeking to get in on Nabucco
#Energy
April 25, 2012

Bayerngas says still seeking to get in on Nabucco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, April 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayerngas still intends to join the Nabucco pipeline consortium even after Hungary’s MOL has cast doubt over the project that would ship Caspian Sea gas to Europe, a Bayerngas spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We continue to be in talks with the Nabucco consortium,” he said in response to an enquiry by Reuters. He added Bayerngas was aiming for a decision this year and a precondition was that the project was economically viable.

MOL, one of currently six consortium members, said on Tuesday it did not consider the further financing sustainable and did not approve the 2012 budget.

Another leading member, German utility RWE, said in January may scrap plans to participate and declined to comment on MOL’s move. (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert)

