German MPs ok NATO drone project contribution-source

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - The German parliament’s budget committee gave its approval on Wednesday to a 483 million euro contribution to a NATO drone project, a source on the panel said.

The Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) project is scheduled to come into use from 2015, with its main base in Italy. Under the project, NATO will acquire five reconnaissance drones made by U.S. firm Northrop Grumman.

Some German parliamentarians had balked at an increase in their country’s contribution from the originally planned 400 million euros, causing a delay in the approval process.