March 14, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 6 years

Merkel-NRW events do not imapct national govt's work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday the prospect of a snap election in Germany’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia - where the local premier failed to get her budget through parliament - did not affect her government’s work.

“Work at national level is fully independent of work at state level,” Merkel told a news conference.

“If it comes to new elections in NRW then it would be good not to have a minority government there but that people can select a stable government ... with solid budget policies that don’t damage the state’s opportunites by creating new debts.”

Merkel said her Christian Democrat party (CDU) would put budget consolidation at the centre of its campaign, if there are new elections in the state which is currently run by a minority government of Social Democrats and Greens.

