E.ON's Brokdorf reactor to stay out until March 30
March 29, 2012 / 8:00 AM / 6 years ago

E.ON's Brokdorf reactor to stay out until March 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON has taken its reactor at Brokdorf offline and will probably leave it shut until early Friday, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

She added there was no more information available beyond what the company said on its website which was that the closure took place on Wednesday afternoon and that the cause was being checked.

The 1,410 megawatts power-generating facility was due to undergo its next routine maintenance closure for four weeks from Aug. 11. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

