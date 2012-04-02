E.ON's Brokdorf reactor to stay out until April 5

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON will take at least until late afternoon on the coming Thursday, April 5, to resolve a problem at its Brokdorf nuclear plant, the company’s website showed on Monday.

The 1,410 megawatt power station was taken offline on March 28 when the initial length of the outage was put at March 30.

The website said the cause was still being checked, giving no further information. Brokdorf is due to undergo its next routine maintenance closure for four weeks from Aug. 11. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)