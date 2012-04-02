FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
E.ON's Brokdorf reactor to stay out until April 5
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 6 years ago

E.ON's Brokdorf reactor to stay out until April 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 2 (Reuters) - Germany’s E.ON will take at least until late afternoon on the coming Thursday, April 5, to resolve a problem at its Brokdorf nuclear plant, the company’s website showed on Monday.

The 1,410 megawatt power station was taken offline on March 28 when the initial length of the outage was put at March 30.

The website said the cause was still being checked, giving no further information. Brokdorf is due to undergo its next routine maintenance closure for four weeks from Aug. 11. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.