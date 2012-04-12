E.ON confirms Brokdorf stays offline for maintenance

* Different parts of E.ON website say different things

* E.ON says information must be split

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - E.ON’s big Brokdorf nuclear reactor will stay offline until May 25 as a maintenance closure will follow hot on the heels of an unscheduled stoppage ending later on Thursday, the German company said.

Power traders had requested clarification over whether the plant was ready to produce again, which an end of the unscheduled stoppage late on Thursday indicated on E.ON’s urgent market message (UMM) board on the Internet, suggested.

But a spokeswoman at E.ON’s Hanover operations said the ex-ante part of the same site still showed the ensuing outage start on April 13 which would run until May 25, as E.ON had confirmed on April 11.

This prolonged the outage begun on March 28 by more than six weeks while a maintenance outage in 2012 planned for August was cancelled.

The problem at the plant is the malfunctioning of some springs holding fuel elements in place. During the closure, all fuel elements potentially exposed to the problem will be checked for safety and swapped if necessary, E.ON has said.

The missing electricity supply will be factored into wholesale power market trading in Europe. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)