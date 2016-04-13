FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Still no agreement in German nuclear exit costs spat-sources
April 13, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Still no agreement in German nuclear exit costs spat-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - There is still no agreement over how to apportion the costs to pay for Germany’s nuclear exit but it is clear that utilities will have to pay more to avoid long-term liability, four sources in the government appointed commission said on Wednesday.

A German nuclear commission is discussing limiting the companies liability for final storage costs and was meant to present proposals by the end of February.

A final decision is now due on April 27, the sources said. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

