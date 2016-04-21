FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German commission eyes 24 bln eur payment for nuclear waste storage-sources
#Basic Materials
April 21, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

German commission eyes 24 bln eur payment for nuclear waste storage-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) - The commission charged with how to apportion the costs of Germany’s nuclear exit wants operators to pay about 24 billion euros ($27.22 billion) into a state-run fund for the end and intermediate storage of radioactive waste, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The sources said only a minority of the 19 members of the government-appointed commission are in favour of the operators paying more than 26 billion euros.

The Commission aims to complete its recommendations on Wednesday and make them public, said the sources.

Germany’s last nuclear plant is due to be shut down by 2022 and it is feared the roughly 40 billion euros in provisions already set aside by the four utilities for the phase-out will not be sufficient to cover the costs.

$1 = 0.8816 euros Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel

