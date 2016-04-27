FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German utilities to pay 23.3 bln eur into state fund - nuclear commission
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 27, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

German utilities to pay 23.3 bln eur into state fund - nuclear commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - German utilities will be asked to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.4 billion) into a state fund to cover the costs of nuclear waste storage, members of a nuclear commission tasked with securing funds for the country’s nuclear exit said on Wednesday.

The funds would be transferred in cash, senior commission member Juergen Trittin said during a news conference to present the commission’s proposal, adding the agreement was unanimously.

In exchange, Germany’s “big four” energy firms - E.ON , RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall - will be able to shake off long-term liability for radioactive waste storage, the most complex, costly and timely aspect of nuclear decommissioning. (Reporting by Chris Steitz and Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Joseph Nasr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.