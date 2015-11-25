UPDATE 1-German power groups step up pressure on Berlin to help handle nuclear exit

* Utilities say government must also take responsibility

* Want public trust to safeguard funds for decommissioning

* Urge Berlin to deliver on final storage site for waste (Adds detail on what assets could go in fund)

By Caroline Copley

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany’s top utilities urged Berlin on Wednesday to help handle the country’s nuclear exit by setting up a public trust to safeguard funds to decommission plants and establishing a final site to store waste.

The “big four” utilities - E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall - have already set aside nearly 40 billion euros to fund the decommissioning. RWE, E.ON and Vattenfall are also claiming billions of euros in compensation from the government for the decommissioning, which they say is expropriation.

A public trust, which would safeguard funds for decommissioning, is one option under discussion by the government.

“We need a solution with a sense of proportion that enables the nuclear exit to take place but at the same time gives the companies the chance to develop further,” said Rolf Martin Schmitz, chief operating officer at RWE, Germany’s second-largest utility.

“From our point of view, the trust is the best model.”

Schmitz said the utilities could put cash, stakes in companies as well as company shares into the trust, but did not give specific details on what assets RWE could include.

Sources have told Reuters that RWE and E.ON could transfer their stake in uranium enrichment company Urenco, in which they jointly hold a third on behalf of the German government, into the trust should it be set up.

EnBW Chief Financial Office Thomas Kusterer also backed a public trust saying it would be far easier to achieve synergies and efficiencies.

The executives were speaking in front of a government-appointed commission that is tasked with recommending by early 2016 how to safeguard the funding of Germany’s nuclear exit - a decision taken following Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011 and planned to be completed by 2022.

The exit has raised concerns over whether power firms can shoulder the costs, which could reach 80 billion euros ($85 billion).

“The central premise of Germany’s Energiewende ... is to do it in an ecological, economical and socially acceptable way. That can only work if done together,” Schmitz said, referring to the country’s shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable sources of energy.

“Together means: State, companies and citizens.”

The utility companies also said the government had to deliver on finding a final storage site for nuclear waste.

This has been one of the open questions following Germany’s nuclear shutdown and the power groups said that a joint solution for both dismantling and storage had to be found.

Michael Sen, chief financial officer at E.ON, said a separation of political responsibility for deciding on a final storage site and the liability, which lies exclusively with the companies, did not make sense and had to be addressed by the commission.

“You will realise that today’s interaction between politics and operators won’t get us any closer to a real solution,” he said. ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Susan Fenton)