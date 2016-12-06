FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
E.ON says does not expect nuclear compensation soon
December 6, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

E.ON says does not expect nuclear compensation soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany utility E.ON on Tuesday said it was not expecting payments soon after the country's constitutional court ruled that nuclear operators were to be compensated for government decisions in 2011 that work towards speeding withdrawal from nuclear power.

E.ON said in a statement that the total amount of claims could not be quantified until it had analysed the court's decision more closely. It is prepared to enter into talks with the government, it said.

"Such talks may take some time," it said.

It added that it had invested several hundred million euros to extend the life spans of its nuclear plants after a relevant government decision in the year 2010, shortly before the Fukushima disaster triggered a policy about-turn. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

