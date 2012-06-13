UPDATE 2-E.ON seeks 8 bln euros in nuclear exit damages

* Newspaper says utilities seeking 15 bln euros in total

* Constitutional court to rule on validity of claim

* RWE declines comment, EnBW and Vattenfall say no decision yet

* Lawyers don’t think decisions will be clear-cut, or come soon (Adds sources on RWE, lawyer, analyst, updates shares)

By Vera Eckert and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT, June 13 (Reuters) - E.ON AG, Germany’s largest utility, is seeking 8 billion euros ($10 billion) in compensation in a potential industry-wide claim against the government for shutting down nuclear power stations.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday that German utilities including E.ON wanted a total of 15 billion euros but did not say how it calculated that figure.

Germany reacted to the disaster at Japan’s Fukushima reactor by shutting eight reactors last summer and accelerating the closure of the remainder with a 2022 deadline.

Germany’s constitutional court plans to ask this week for the views of the government and other stakeholders about the validity of the claims, the paper said.

A spokesman for E.ON said the firm was optimistic its claim would succeed. Lawyers said the case was highly complex and decisions would take years.

A spokeswoman for rival RWE, which has in place a 7 billion euro divestment plan in response to the nuclear exit, declined to comment on the sums involved..

Sources close to the company said the damages demanded might total more than 2 billion euros.

E.ON has always stressed it is not against the government’s greater focus on renewable energy over nuclear power and fossil fuels, but believes its property rights have been infringed.

Nuclear operators also argue with the government about its plans to continue gathering a new fuel rod tax for production volumes they had counted on in the future but which have now been lost.

They have also incurred losses by having to buy power from the market to meet commitments they could no longer fulfil once the nuclear plants were shut, and stand to face higher decommissioning costs than anticipated.

Matthias Druba, an administrative lawyer at FPS Rechtsanwaelte & Notare, said the constitutional court was known for studying the big picture.

It would have to weigh yet-to-be proved losses on the one hand against the government’s role on the other hand to rule according to changed perceptions of societal risks.

“My personal assessment would be that they will seek to find a middle ground,” he said.

Germany’s other two nuclear operators, Vattenfall Europe , the German arm of the Swedish utility group, and EnBW have yet to decide whether to bring a complaint.

“We are preparing a decision but it is open what it will be. The term for a complaint to be lodged ends in early August,” said a spokesman for EnBW in the Baden Wuerttemberg state.

A Vattenfall spokeswoman also said a decision would be taken in due course.

E.ON and RWE shares gained 2.1 percent and 1.1 percent respectively on the news.

“If the court was to find that property rights have been violated that would indeed be very positive for operators’ shares,” said WestLB analyst Peter Wirtz.

But he added the ruling and ensuing damages settlements could take years.

“Today’s share price gains are day trading, not fundamentally inspired,” he also said.