Germany nuclear liability talks to extend into April - sources

BERLIN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - A German commission looking at how to safeguard funds to pay for the country’s nuclear exit will continue consultations until at least mid-April, two sources close to the talks told Reuters on Monday.

The government-appointed commission has agreed to meet again on March 22 and April 13, the sources said. Further meetings are also possible. The commission had originally planned to hand over its final report by the end of February. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)