FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German nuclear commission to decide on recommendations at end of April-source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 11, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

German nuclear commission to decide on recommendations at end of April-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 11 (Reuters) - The commission tasked with protecting funds needed for closing down Germany’s nuclear plants wants to decide on recommendations for the government at the end of April instead of this week, a commission source said.

“The last meeting should take place on April 27 or 28 now,” a member of the commission told Reuters on Monday.

The commission was originally scheduled to present proposals on how to secure funds by the end of February, but the complexity of the task has delayed talks.

Germany’s last nuclear plant is due to be shut down by 2022 and it is feared the around 40 billion euros ($45.6 billion) so far set aside in provisions by the big four utilities will not be enough to cover the costs. ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.