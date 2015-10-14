Germany approves draft law extending nuclear liability - source

BERLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved a draft law on Wednesday which ensures that utility companies remain liable for costs associated with the shutdown of the country’s nuclear power plants, a government source told Reuters.

The legislation would close a legal loophole, preventing firms from evading decommissioning costs by spinning off their nuclear assets. Under current law, German energy companies are only liable for five years for units they have spun off.

The move was a response to plans announced last year by Germany’s biggest utility E.ON to spin off its power plants. The company has since bowed to political pressure and abandoned that plan. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin)