RAG coal foundation chief wants same model for German nuclear phase-out

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The multi-billion euro decommissioning of Germany’s nuclear power plants could be facilitated by adopting a similar model to the phase-out of its coal mines, the head of the foundation set up to run the coal mining closures will say in a speech on Friday.

Werner Mueller will argue the power utilities who own the nuclear plants should pool the funds set up to finance their run-down and drop their more than 20 separate legal battles over damages they say they have suffered as a result of the government’s nuclear policies.

Mueller is head of the RAG foundation dealing with liabilities of the former Ruhrkohle AG. RAG holds a majority in chemicals maker Evonik, into which Ruhrkohle’s activities were transferred and whose profits help cover its coal mining liabilities.

The executive’s comments are potentially significant because relations between Berlin and Germany’s big utilities are fraught and with his track record of resolving the coal industry problems he could be a mediator that the two sides listen to.

Utilities RWE, E.ON, EnBW and Vattenfall are scheduled to switch off their nuclear plants by an accelerated 2022 deadline, set after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan.

They have built up a total of 38.5 billion euros ($42 billion) for the purpose of pulling down reactors and disposing of nuclear waste. But a structural crisis in Germany’s energy sector, stemming from government policies in favour of renewables, is putting increasing doubts on whether the companies will be able to stump up the funds.

“Nuclear reactor operators today are no longer able to indefinitely match rising (financial) requirements for the nuclear decommissioning,” said Mueller in a speech to be delivered at a university where he is due to receive an honorary PhD, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

“It is recognisable how critical the situation has become if you are aware that RWE’s market value is not much above its nuclear provisions,” he added.

Nuclear operator RWE’s stock market capitalisation is currently around 13 billion euros. Its nuclear funds to date total around 10 billion.

Utilities say their provisions are monitored and guaranteed by auditing processes, but the assets they have to back them are devaluing fast in the crisis.

A report commissioned by the government argued ringfencing the money would make it easier for the state to access it, should power generators run into financial difficulties. But Mueller said if energy firms went into insolvency, then nuclear liabilities might fall to the state anyway.