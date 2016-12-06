FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says doesn't expect billions of euros after nuclear ruling
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 6, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 9 months ago

RWE says doesn't expect billions of euros after nuclear ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Dec 6 (Reuters) - RWE does not expect billions of euros in compensation as a result of a ruling by Germany's Constitutional Court, which on Tuesday said some utilities had to be reimbursed for power they could not sell due to the country's nuclear exit.

"We will see how the government will bring this in line with the constitution," a spokesman for the German utility said. "It is certainly true that this is not about the billions of euros in compensation that have been mentioned by the media."

RWE has never said how much money it would claim back as a result of Germany's decision to exit nuclear power by 2022, made after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011.

Analysts have in the past estimated that the group could claim 6 billion euros ($6.46 billion) in damages.

$1 = 0.9289 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Maria Sheahan

