FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-German utilities should be given time to pay nuclear surcharge -report
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 26, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-German utilities should be given time to pay nuclear surcharge -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes spelling of surcharge in headline)

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - German utilities should be allowed more time to pay a surcharge of some 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) for the storage of nuclear waste from decommissioned plants, a member of the nuclear commission said on Tuesday.

“Our proposal is that the utilities pay the surcharge when they start making money again,” Juergen Trittin, a co-head of the government-appointed commission, told the Frankfurter Rundschau a day before it publishes its recommendations.

Sources familiar with the plans told Reuters last week that the surcharge would be at the lower end of a range of 6-18 billion euros discussed by the commission charged with how to allot the costs of a nuclear phase-out by 2022.

Trittin said E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall, Germany’s “big four” power firms, should be allowed to pay the surcharge in instalments as long as they are committed to shouldering long-term liability costs.

The utilities have already set aside about 40 billion euros in provisions to pay for the dismantling of plants and storage of waste.

But concerns about their financial health have caused the government to look for ways to protect the money needed for storage by transferring it into a state-run fund.

Due to the risks associated with storage, members have asked for an additional surcharge in exchange for freeing utilities from long-term liability, a major concern among investors, and could ask them to transfer about 24 billion euros to the fund, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.