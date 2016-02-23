FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German nuclear exit plan fails to solve waste storage puzzle
February 23, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

German nuclear exit plan fails to solve waste storage puzzle

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nuclear exit costs could soar to 56 bln euros
    * Uncertainty over storage as no site found yet
    * Utilities have sued government over storage dispute

    By Christoph Steitz
    FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - When Germany committed itself
five years ago to phasing out nuclear power by 2022, there was
one big gap in its plans -- what to do with the waste that can
remain toxic for hundreds of thousands of years.
    That issue remains unresolved even after a
government-appointed nuclear commission came up with ideas on
how to ensure funding for shutting down all of the country's
atomic reactors.
    According to a draft proposal, utilities E.ON,
RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall could be
saddled with up to 56 billion euros ($61.6 billion) in costs to
cover their share of the cost of the nuclear exit.
    But the final bill could climb even higher and the extra
cost may have to be met by German taxpayers.
    The main uncertainty centres on the difficulty of finding a
permanent storage site to house highly radioactive material.
    Local opposition has ruled out turning an interim waste
storage site in salt formations in the small village of Gorleben
in northwest Germany into a final site, with the location having
ultimately been excluded by law. 
    The nuclear commission has proposed capping the utilities'
liability for storage costs at 36 billion euros -- twice the
size of current provisions made by the four utilities for that
part of the process. 
    This proposal would put a ceiling on costs for the power
firms and remove a major source of investor concern.
    But there is caution that this is only a draft settlement
which does not settle the practical problem of finding a storage
site.
    Analysts at Jefferies are among those who "remain concerned
about the potential for future cost escalations and the negative
balance sheet implications that it may have for German
utilities".
    
    GOING UNDERGROUND?
    Underlining the tensions around the storage issue, German
utilities have sued the government over the Gorleben decision,
claiming a ban is politically motivated and will force them to
incur additional costs. 
    The OECD's Nuclear Energy Agency says it is impossible to
gauge the future costs of storage sites because each country's
geography is different and there are no previous projects to
serve as examples.
    In contrast, the dismantling of nuclear plants, for which
utilities have set aside about 20 billion euros in provisions,
is more predictable in terms of costs.
    Several plants have already been torn down and several more
are being dismantled after the German government decided to end
nuclear in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011.
    More fanciful ideas to dispose of the nuclear waste include
shooting it into outer space, but underground storage remains 
the most feasible option.
    Finland and Sweden are most advanced in their preparations
for such a solution to their own waste issues, hoping to be the
first countries to put high-level waste into underground caverns
in the next decade. 
 ($1 = 0.9088 euros)

 (Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
