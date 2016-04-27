German nuclear commission wants utilities to pay 23.3 bln euros for storage costs

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - A commission overseeing Germany’s nuclear exit wants utilities operating atomic power plants to pay 23.3 billion euros ($26.36 billion) into a state-fund to cover the costs of waste storage, commission sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources added the amount was agreed unanimously by the 19 members. The commission is expected later on Wednesday to publish its findings on how to allot the costs of Germany’s nuclear phase-out. ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)