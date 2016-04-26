Germany's nuclear commission, utilities fail to reach deal on storage costs- sources

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - A meeting between a commission overseeing Germany’s nuclear exit and four major utilities ended without a deal on Tuesday due to a dispute about how much money the firms should put into a fund to cover the costs of waste storage, sources close to the talks said.

The four major utilities want to transfer a maximum of 21 billion euros ($23.76 billion) to a state-fund while the government could ask the utilities to transfer as much as 24 billion euros.

The sources told Reuters there was no majority among members of the commission to approve a cap of 21 billion euros.

The commission is expected to publish on Wednesday its findings on how to allot the costs of Germany’s nuclear phase-out.