Obama says U.S. to redouble efforts to close Guantanamo

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday the United States would step up its attempts to close Guantanamo Bay prison.

“Even as we remain vigilant about the threat of terrorism, we must move beyond the mindset of perpetual war and in America that means redoubling our efforts to close the prison at Guantanamo,” Obama said in a speech in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.

“It means tightly controlling our use of new technology like drones, it means balancing the pursuit of security with the protection of privacy,” he added.