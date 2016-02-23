FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Germany's 2015 oil output steady, gas lower - industry
February 23, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Germany's 2015 oil output steady, gas lower - industry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Germany produced 2.4 million
tonnes of oil in 2015, the same volume as a year earlier, while
natural gas output fell by 6.5 percent to 8.6 billion cubic
metres (bcm), data from industry association W.E.G. showed on
Tuesday.
    Leading oil and gas companies which actively produce inside
Germany include BEB Erdgas und Erdoel, Mobil Erdgas-Erdoel
 , and GDF Suez E&P Deutschland. 
    BASF's Wintershall and Dea, formerly part of RWE,
produce relatively smaller volumes at home and larger parts
abroad.
    W.E.G. member firms had a turnover of 2.6 billion euros 
($2.9 billion) inside Germany, but also invested 2.3 billion
euros abroad last year.
    W.E.G. urged policymakers to pass laws regulating the use of
drilling technologies to get to untapped shale gas reserves, in
order to keep up production in the light of dwindling reserves.
    Years of debate over fracking technology have led to a
slowdown of licencing new gas drillings in Germany. 
    Below are rounded-off annual figures for the industry:
 Gas production                    2015          2014
          Gas production       25.5 bcm      25.2 bcm
     of which indigenous        8.6 bcm       9.2 bcm
                  abroad       16.9 bcm      16.0 bcm
 Oil production               8.4 mln T     7.4 mln T
            - indigenous      2.4 mln T     2.4 mln T
                - abroad      6.0 mln T      5.0mln T
 Exploration taxes paid     367.2 mln    600.0 mln 
 Domestic reserves                       
                   - gas       68.0 bcm      82.9 bcm
                   - oil       33.8 bcm      31.0 bcm
                                         
 
($1 = 0.9088 euros)

 (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
