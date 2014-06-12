EU court upholds strict German regulation of online gambling

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Germany’s strict regulation of online gambling was justified even though the regional state of Schleswig-Holstein had temporarily eased the rules.

The operators of digibet.com had been blocked by a German court from offering online gambling to users in Germany, which it challenged before the European court.

Digibet.com and its managing director Gert Albers claimed that looser rules in one German regional state should entail that these rules also apply in the rest of Germany.

“The 15 remaining states were not required to change their rules just because a single state had pursued a more liberal policy for a limited time,” the European court said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)