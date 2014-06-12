FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court upholds strict German regulation of online gambling
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
June 12, 2014 / 8:55 AM / 3 years ago

EU court upholds strict German regulation of online gambling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice ruled on Thursday that Germany’s strict regulation of online gambling was justified even though the regional state of Schleswig-Holstein had temporarily eased the rules.

The operators of digibet.com had been blocked by a German court from offering online gambling to users in Germany, which it challenged before the European court.

Digibet.com and its managing director Gert Albers claimed that looser rules in one German regional state should entail that these rules also apply in the rest of Germany.

“The 15 remaining states were not required to change their rules just because a single state had pursued a more liberal policy for a limited time,” the European court said in a statement. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.